Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13 (ANI): From legendary actor Dharmendra to former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, actor Salman Khan, who's who of showbiz marked their starry presence at the wedding reception of Aamir Khan's daughter Ira and son-in-law Nupur Shikhare on Saturday.

Dharmendra was all smiles when he entered the venue. Mumbai-based paps were eagerly excited to catch a glimpse of the He-Man.

Dharmendra's wife Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol, too, marked their presence on the red carpet of the wedding reception held at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

The two looked ethereal in stunning sarees.

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan arrived at the function with her daughter Shweta Bachchan. The duo posed for the pictures with actress Sonali Bendre. Veteran actors Rekha and Saira Banu also came to bless the newlyweds.

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar also posed for the shutterbugs.

Members from the political fraternity including Smriti Irani and Raj Thackeray were also present at the bash.

Salman looked dapper in a black suit.

Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani attended the wedding reception of Ira and Nupur.

Among other celebs who graced the reception included Katrina Kaif, Sushmita Sen, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir's Lagaan director Ashutosh Gowariker, Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Naga Chaitanya, his Dil Chahta Hai director Farhan Akhtar (with wife and actor Shibani Dandekar). Shikhar Dhawan was also present at the function.

Sharman Joshi, Riteish Deshmukh, Anil Kapoor, AR Rahman, Manoj Joshi, Jaaved Jaffrey and Dilip Joshi also attended the post-wedding bash of Ira and Nupur.

Speaking of the hosts, Aamir Khan and his family members were all dressed to the nines. Ira's cousin and actor Imran Khan also marked his presence at the function.

The whole Khan family posed on the red carpet. However, Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao was not present.

The fam-jam pictures show Aamir posing with his son and upcoming actor Junaid Khan, his first wife Reena Dutta, nephew Imran Khan, sister Nikhat Khan, son Azad Rao Khan, and the family of Nupur.

While Aamir wore a black bandhgala, twinning with both Junaid and his son-in-law Nupur, Ira wore a red-and-golden lehenga. Imran, on the other hand, chose a black tuxedo for the occasion.

Ira and Nupur recently tied the knot as per Christian rituals in Udaipur. Prior to it, Ira and Nupursolemnized their relationship via a registered marriage at Taj Lands End, Bandra in Mumbai on January 3.

Reportedly, Nupur and Ira met during the COVID-19 lockdown when Nupur was training Aamir Khan and Ira was living with her father. The duo had an engagement party in November last year. (ANI)

