New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): All credits to fashion designer Manish Malhotra for treating us with a priceless picture of veteran stars Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi from the sets of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' in the capital.

In the image, Manish can be seen taking a selfie with Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

Shabana Azmi can be seen wearing a blue checked saree while sitting next to Dharmendra who sported a navy blue jacket and a scarf.

"Selfie Time With all the favourites today," Manish captioned the post.

He also shared a picture with director Karan Johar and choreographer Farah Khan.

Meanwhile, Karan is extremely happy to unite with Manish and Farah on the shoot of his film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

Taking to Instagram Story, Karan penned a heartfelt post for the two, writing, "A team that has worked for 27 years together! And nothing has changed! Farah is still screaming at both of us."

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' also features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Jaya Bachchan. (ANI)

