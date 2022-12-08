Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 (ANI): On the occasion of Dharmendra's 87th birthday, ace filmmaker Sriram Raghvan announced his collaboration with the legendary actor.

Sriram is coming up with a war drama titled 'Ikkis', which will be headlined by none other than Dharmendra. Surprisingly, Dharmendra will share screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda in the film.

Also Read | Randeep Hooda Feels Guilty of Cutting His Hair Despite Pledging at the Guru Granth Sahib for Battle of Saragarhi.

"Ikkis" is touted to be a war drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. He was awarded Param Vir Chakra posthumously and lived an exemplary life.

Being made under Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, 'Ikkis' will go on floors in 2023.

Also Read | Nicki Minaj Birthday Special: From Starships to Beez in the Trap, Here Are 5 Best Hip-Hop Hits of the Rap Queen.

Apart from 'Ikkis', Agastya will also be seen in filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies', which is a fresh take on the iconic gang of The Archies and promises to match the youthful energy, hope and excitement of the 60s. It also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina. It is backed by Tiger Baby, Graphic India and Archie Comics and will release next year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)