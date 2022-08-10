Mumbai, Aug 10 (PTI) Actor couple Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora on Wednesday became parents to their first child, a baby boy.

Dhoopar shared the news with his fans and followers on Instagram, with the hashtag 'baby Dhoopar'.

Also Read | Antonio Banderas Birthday Special: From Desperado to Shrek 2, Five Best Films of the Famed Spanish Star!.

"We are filled with joy as we announce the arrival of our Baby Boy! 10-8-2022. Proud parents, Vinny and Dheeraj," he wrote.

While Dhoopar is best known for "Kundali Bhagya", Arora's acting credits include TV shows such as "Kasturi".

Also Read | 5 Times Alia Bhatt Gave Major Maternity Style Goals With Her Gorgeous OOTDs.

The couple, who got married in 2016, announced the pregnancy in April.

On the work front, Dhoopar will next be seen as a celebrity contestant on the dance reality show "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)