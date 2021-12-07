Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 7 (ANI): Speculations on the VicKat wedding guestlist seem to be clearing up as more people from the film fraternity are being spotted at the Jaipur Airport to attend the rumoured wedding festivities of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif at Six Senses Fort Barwara.

'Dhoom 3' director Vijay Krishna Acharya was seen at the Jaipur airport on Tuesday, dressed in a black T-shirt, paired with a white zipper and a white hat.

'Bunty Aur Babli 2' actor Sharvari was also spotted at the airport on Tuesday. For her airport look, she wore a white crop top with comfy black bottoms. Sharvari is rumoured to be dating Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal.

Earlier today, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were also spotted at the Mumbai aiport. The couple had flown to Jaipur to attend the wedding.

Katrina's close friend and filmmaker Kabir Khan with his wife Mini Mathur and daughter Sairah also jetted off to Jaipur to attend the former's wedding festivities.

Katrina and Vicky are all set to the tie knot on December 9. A day ago, the two were spotted flying out of Mumbai for their destination wedding. (ANI)

