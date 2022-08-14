Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 (ANI): Actor Dia Mirza, on Sunday, treated her fans to an adorable glimpse of her son Avyaan from their trip to Goa.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a picture of Avyaan, where a little one can be seen in his mother's arms, while Dia stood by the sea.

The 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' actor can be seen as beautiful in her comfort maxi dress. Her hair was left open and she had light makeup.

On the other hand, Avyaan was seen in a blue and white striped onesie liking extremely adorable. He had a huge smile on his face as her mother looked at him.

She captioned the post with various cute emojis.

As soon as she shared the post, fans showered love on Dia and Avyaan.

A fan wrote, "Cutest" while another fan commented, "Gorgeous mom and baby boy".

Dia and her husband Vibhav Rekhi welcomed their son Avyaan on May 14, 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dia will soon make a comeback to films with her upcoming project 'Dhak Dhak' alongside Taapsee Pannu, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Sanjana Sanghi in pivotal roles.

Directed by Tarun Dudeja, the movie is based on a female road trip and will see the four ladies as protagonists, gearing up for the ride of their lifetime.

Dia will also be seen in filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's upcoming film 'Bheed'. (ANI)

