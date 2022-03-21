Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI): Actors Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha will be seen playing the female leads in 'Selfiee', which also stars Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi.

On Monday, Akshay took to Instagram and shared the update with his fans and followers.

He shared a video in which he can be seen grooving to 'Selfiee' track with Emraan, Nushrratt, and Diana.

"With @nushrrattbharuccha and @dianapenty joining in, the #Selfiee squad is in full gear! Whatsay @therealemraan , ho jaye muqabla," he captioned the post.

Nushrrat, too, shared the same clip on her Instagram handle and expressed her happiness to join the team of 'Selfiee.'

"All smiles always when surrounded with the best energy! Super excited to join the team of Selfiee," she wrote.

Like Nushrrat, Diana is also super excited to be a part of 'Selfiee.'

"Super excited to hop onto this mad ride with the absolute bests by my side," Diana posted on Instagram.

Helmed by Raj Mehta, 'Selfiee' is an official remake of the Malayalam blockbuster 'Driving License'. The cast is currently in Bhopal for the shoot of the film. (ANI)

