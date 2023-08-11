Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11 (ANI): 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na' fame Imran Khan, who quit acting years ago, on Thursday raised speculations around his Bollywood comeback.

Taking to Instagram, Imran Khan shared a screenshot of a post he wrote on Threads which reads, “To whom it may concern; I hear you. And I'm working on it. Thank you for being so patient with me.” A fan joked that they wanted ‘Luck 2’.

Also Read | Suniel Shetty Birthday: 5 Songs That Prove The Actor Always Got Lucky With Hit Dance Tracks.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvxAQyVMPqP/

Imran is not very active on social media and his latest post has raised fans’ excitement about his acting comeback.

Also Read | Bholaa Shankar Full Movie in HD Leaked on Torrent Sites & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Chiranjeevi - Meher Ramesh's Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

Soon after she shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“Jaane Tu - 2, I hate luv stories - 2, Break ke baad - 2 pleaseeeeeeee,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “Laut aao Imran mazak nahi raha ab ye.”

“Please give us another romcom,” a user wrote.

Imran made his foray into acting with the hit film 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' in 2008. The audience was crazy about Imran Khan and he had a lot of female fans in the late 2000s and early 2010s -- all thanks to his charming looks.

After featuring in films like 'Kidnap, 'Luck', ' Delhi Belly', 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan', 'Ekk Main Aur Ekk Tu', 'Break ke Baad', ‘Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobaara’, and 'I Hate Love Storys' among others, Imran disappeared from the public eye and quit acting.

His last release was Katti Batti in 2015. A few years ago, he was in the news for his marriage with Avantika hitting a rough patch. The two are parents to an 8-year-old daughter Imara. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)