Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): Actor Kangana Ranaut remembered Irrfan Khan at the trailer launch of the film 'Tiku weds Sheru'.

Kangana, who has produced the movie, revealed that the project was earlier titled 'Divine Lovers' and she was supposed to do it with late Irrfan Khan.

Also Read | Jee Karda Full Series in HD Leaked on Torrent Sites & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Tamannaah Bhatia and Suhail Nayyar’s Show Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

"It feels like I am making yet another debut. This film is very special for me because I haven't told anyone yet, but this film was launched earlier. Many years ago, around six-seven years ago, Irrfan (Khan) sir and I were doing this film. We had invited the media and it was a big launch (event). That time the film was called Divine Lovers. Unfortunately, after that my director fell ill and then we tried making it for the next two-three years but it never took off," she said at the event.

The film got stalled because director Sai Kabir Srivastav felt severely ill for three to four years. Kangana said that when the filmmaker went back to working on the script, Irrfan passed away in April 2020.

Also Read | Secret Invasion Review: Samuel L Jackson Impresses in Marvel’s Geo-Political Thriller With an Intriguing Edge (LatestLY Exclusive).

'Tiku weds Sheru' stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles.

Kangana also praised Nawazuddin at the event, calling him her "friend."

"Nawaz sir is a great actor. He is like my friend. It's not that we talk every day or meet every day... it's just that I feel very comfortable around him. Whenever he is on sets he makes me laugh with his jokes. I hope one day we both do a film together as actors," she shared.

'Tiku weds Sheru' is all set to be released on Prime Video on June 23. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)