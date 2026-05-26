Entertainment News | Did You Know Rajkumar Hirani's Son Vir Acted as 'ShortCircuit' in Munna Bhai, Arshad Warsi Shares Pic with Him

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26 (ANI): Ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's son Vir is all set to make his OTT debut with 'Pritam and Pedro', which also stars Arshad Warsi.

Interestingly, the projects marks Arshad and Vir's on screen reunion. Vir played Arshad's son in 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.'

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On Tuesday, Arshad shared a BTS video from the sets of 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.' and a picture with Vir from the series.

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"Short circuit kaafi tall ho gaya hai @virhirani," he captioned the post.

Responding to him, Vir dropped a heartfelt comment.

"24 years later... full circle love you Arshad sir," he replied.

In a press note, Arshad Warsi reflected on his old memories with Vir.

"Vir has literally grown up in front of my eyes. We first worked together during Munna Bhai, where I played Circuit and he played my son, ShortCircuit. Even back then, he was this curious, adorable kid constantly asking Raju Sir and me questions, while also being mischievous enough to make the whole set laugh. And now, years later, standing next to him as a co-actor on Pritam Pedro feels truly surreal and emotional. It honestly feels like watching someone you've known as a child grow into such a sincere and talented actor. There's something very special and personal about that journey coming full circle," he shared.

Rajkumar Hirani's production series titled 'Pritam and Pedro' is set to release on Jio Hotstar on July 3. (ANI)

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