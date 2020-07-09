New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): The title track of 'Dil Bechara', starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and co-star Sanjana Sanghi, has been set for July 10 release. Along with the announcement, music maestro A R Rahman also shared a brief teaser of the title track.

The teaser track shared by the music composer on his Twitter handle has managed to create excitement among netizens, with many sharing posters of the romantic drama and making hashtag 'Dil Bechara Title Track' go on-trend.

Also Read | Jagdeep's Son Jaaved Jaaferi: 'He Had a Very Tragic Life, and Out of That Tragedy Came the Comedy'.

The title track will be open for the viewers on Friday, at 12 noon.

"#DilBecharaTitleTrack is a reflection of Manny's lively soul and the way he brightens Kizie's life with hope & love. The song will be out 2mrw at 12 noon. Stay Tuned!," the composer tweeted.

Also Read | Did Netflix Get Inspired By John Wick 3 Poster For Warrior Nun? The Illustrator Of Keanu Reeves' Film Feels So.

The title track teaser features a brief glimpse of the 'Kai Po Che' playfully dancing to the tunes.

The makers of the movie have already kept the audience amazed by sharing two lovely posters and also by releasing the trailer of the movie.

The upcoming romantic drama holds a special place in millions of movie enthusiast's hearts as it is the final movie of Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

'Dil Bechara' will premiere on the digital platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 24 and will be available to everyone for free including the ones who have not subscribed to the streaming service as a mark of tribute to Sushant's love for cinema.

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the romantic flick is adapted from the famous novel 'The Fault In Our Stars' by John Green and will also see actor Saif Ali Khan in a special appearance.

The flick was originally slated for May 8 theatre release but it could not see the light of the day due to the shuttering of cinemas owing to coronavirus crisis. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)