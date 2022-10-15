New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming comedy film 'Thank God' on Saturday, unveiled the motion poster of the new song 'Dil De Diya'.

Taking to Instagram, Sidharth shared the motion poster on his stories along with some vocals of the song playing in the background.

Also Read | Ponniyin Selvan 1: Mani Ratnam Shares Insights on the Making of the Film; Shares, 'Maniam Was Base' (Watch Video).

Sung by Anand Raaj Anand, and lyrics from Rashmi Virag and Sameer the song will be out on October 17, 2022.

The song is an official remake of the song 'Dil De Diya' from the comedy film 'Masti' which featured Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Riteish Deshmukh, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta, Ajay Devgn, Genelia D'souza and Amrita Rao in the lead roles.

Also Read | Adipurush: Vishnu Manchu Trashes Rumours Claiming He Had Run Down Teaser of the Prabhas-Starrer Film.

Helmed by Indra Kumar 'Thank God' is a comedy film which stars Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on October 25, 2022.

'Thank God' will be facing a big bollywood clash with Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez's next action-adventure film 'Ram Setu'.

Apart from 'Thank God', Sidharth will be also seen in an upcoming spy-thriller film 'Mission Majnu' alongside Rashmika Mandanna and in an action thriller film 'Yodha' opposite Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani.

Ajay, on the other hand, will be next seen in the upcoming thriller film 'Drishyam 2', his next directorial 'Bholaa', an untitled film with director Neeraj Pandey and Boney Kapoor's 'Maidaan'.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)