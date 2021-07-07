Mumbai, Jul 7 (PTI) Paying tributes to Dilip Kumar, noted lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar said the screen icon was ahead of his time and was an "epitome of dignity, graciousness and refinement".

The 98-year-old star died on Wednesday following prolonged illness at a city hospital here.

"The one adjective I associate most with Dilip Saab is dignity. Besides being an excellent actor he was an epitome of dignity, graciousness and refinement. He was way ahead of his time," Akhtar, who served as a writer on Kumar's films like "Mashaal", "Kranti" and "Duniya", said in a text message to PTI.

The 76-year-old veteran screenwriter said while Marlon Brando may be synonymous with method acting, but Kumar was way ahead of the Hollywood actor.

"People credit Marlon Brando for method acting but he joined films after Dilip Saab," he added.

Akhtar said the screen icon, who pioneered the natural style of acting in films when most of his contemporaries were known for their mannerisms, was an institution of acting for future generations.

"Dilip Saab did not go to any training institute but he became a training institution for generations of actors that came after him. He provided wheels to the younger generation who may not even know who invented the vehicle on which they ride," he added.

Kumar is most famous for his work in films like "Mughal-e-Azam", "Devdas", "Naya Daur", and "Ram Aur Shyam", "Shakti" and "Karma", among others.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)