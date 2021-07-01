Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI): Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is all set to come up with her first novel, titled 'Mapping Love'.

"I am filled with unexplained emotions of stillness and nervousness, I discovered that I enjoyed the process of writing in solitude ever since I embarked upon this journey of writing my first ever novel," the 'Panga' director said.

"Until now, this story was just mine, but now the time has come to share it with the world. I've written it with all my heart putting each word to paper visualising a world. I can't wait to see how my audience and readers react to 'Mapping Love'," she added.

The fictional book will be out on August 1. She also shared the news with her followers on Instagram.

"Gratitude. #Mappinglove my debut novel releases on 1 Aug 2021. Preorder on Amazon is available now," Ashwiny wrote.

Apart from this, Ashwiny, who is best known for helming projects such as 'Panga' and 'Nil Battey Sannata', will soon come up with Sony Liv's 'Faadu'. (ANI)

