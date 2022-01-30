Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 (ANI): Actor Disha Patani never leaves a chance to leave fans in awe of her fitness.

On Sunday, Disha took to Instagram and shared a video, in which she can be seen practicing various flips with 'The Weekend' playing in the background.

Disha's video has garnered a lot of appreciation from social media users.

"Woaah. Impressed by your skills," a fan commented.

"You are so so fit," another one wrote.

Her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, too, dropped a comment on the post.

"clean," Tiger commented, adding a fire emoji to it.

For the unversed, Disha has practicing martial arts and gymnastics for a long time now. (ANI)

