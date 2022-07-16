Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): Gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie 'Ek Villain Returns', actor Disha Patani wowed her fans once again by dropping some stunning pictures.

Disha can be seen decked up in a satin black halter-neck dress having a deep plunge neckline. The actor looked like a 90s diva with her short hair, rolled at the bottom and a bold, bright shade of red lipstick.

Disha's captivating smile in the next picture exuded sheer elegance. She struck a coy pose, looking down, while her ruffled up, side-parted hair accentuated her looks further. The long lashes with matching red lipstick and nail paint did wonders to her entire attire.

As for the third image, Disha looked straight at the camera, her appealing gaze winning hearts. The emerald-hued pair of earrings contrasted well with her matte black dress.

The 'Baaghi 2' actor is quite active on social media, sharing updates about her life and posting vacations and workout pictures. She inspires everyone to maintain a healthy and fit lifestyle as well.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Disha is waiting for the release of her much-anticipated film, 'Ek Villain Returns'. She has been applauded by fans and critics for playing a negative character in the movie for the first time. Helmed by Mohit Suri and produced by big names of Bollywood including Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar, 'Ek Villain Returns' has raised the bar of curiosity after the release of official trailer.

Apart from Disha, 'Ek Villain Returns 2' also features Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria. It is slated to release on July 29 this year.

The actor, who is also rumoured to be dating actor Tiger Shroff, is also the latest addition to Nag Ashwin's upcoming film 'Project K', which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas. 'Project K' is touted as a mega-budget sci-fi thriller. (ANI)

