Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 (ANI): Actor Disha Patani has driven netizens crazy with her latest video showcasing her powerful moves.

The actor took to her Instagram handle on Sunday and uploaded a video in which she can be seen performing some intense, powerful moves. Disha complimented her clip with a background score from the popular manga series Naruto.

Also Read | Stanley Tucci Opens Up About His Battle With Cancer, Says 'It Was Too Big To Operate'.

Netizens went crazy after watching Disha's video and flooded the post with likes and comments.

One comment which cannot be missed was from her rumoured beau and actor Tiger Shroff, who is himself lauded for his fitness skills.

Also Read | Farah Khan Shares Picture From KBC 13 Sets Featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone.

Tiger dropped a clapping hands emoticon, along with fire and heart-eyes emoticons.

Tiger's simple but love-filled comment garnered more than a thousand likes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha recently announced her second schedule wrap for the upcoming film 'Ek Villain Returns', which also stars John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles.

The film is the sequel to 'Ek Villain: There's One in Every Love Story' which was released in 2014, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead roles along with Riteish Deshmukh as the villain.

Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is being jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)