Washington [US], October 15 (ANI): Disney and Pixar, makers of upcoming animated film 'Soul' rolled out a new trailer of the movie.

The movie will skip theatres and stream on Disney Plus from December 25, the makers had earlier informed.

According to Variety, 'Soul' features the voice of Jamie Foxx as Joe Gardner, a middle-school band teacher with a serious passion for jazz music.

In the movie, Gardner is on the brink of getting his big break playing for a jazz quartet. But he finds himself in other world from the streets of New York City to The Great Before, tasked with helping new soul 22, voiced by Tina Fey, find her spark to earn her way to Earth.

The movie features jazz compositions and arrangements by renowned musician and Grammy nominee Jon Batiste and an original score by Oscar winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, as per Variety.

The film is directed by Pete Docter, Oscar winner for 'Up' and 'Inside Out,' and co-directed by Kemp Powers. (ANI)

