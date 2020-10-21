Los Angeles, Oct 21 (PTI) Disney Plus has announced a sequel series to Ron Howard's 1988 classic movie "Willow" with original star Warwick Davis set to return.

The fantasy drama movie, which was produced by George Lucas, was about a reluctant farmer (Davis) who plays a critical role in protecting a baby from a tyrannical queen who vows to destroy her and take over the world.

"Crazy Rich Asians" helmer John M Chu will direct the pilot episode from a script by Jonathan Kasdan, who will showrun the series with Wendy Mericle.

"Growing up in the '80s, ‘Willow' has had a profound effect on me. The story of the bravest heroes in the least likely places allowed me, an Asian-American kid growing up in a Chinese restaurant looking to go to Hollywood, to believe in the power of our own will, determination and of course, inner magic...

"Jon Kasdan and Wendy Mericle have added such groundbreaking new characters and delightful surprises to this timeless story that I can't wait for the world to come along on this epic journey with us," Chu said in a statement.

Davis, 50, will reprise his role of Willow Ufgood for the series, which will be produced by Lucasfilm.

The show will introduce new characters to the enchanted realm of fairy queens and two-headed Eborsisk monsters, and welcomes back its namesake hero, Willow.

"So many fans have asked me over the years if Willow will make a return, and now I'm thrilled to tell them that he will indeed. Many have told me they grew up with ‘Willow' and that the film has influenced how they view heroism in our own world.

"If Willow Ufgood can represent the heroic potential in all of us, then he is a character I am extremely honoured to reprise," Davis said.

Besides "Willow", the actor is known for starring in many critically-acclaimed films, including the "Star Wars" series and the "Harry Potter" franchise.

The series will be Lucasfilm's first foray into storytelling outside the "Star Wars" universe since 2015.

Howard will executive produce the series alongside Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Chu, Kasdan and Mericle.

