Washington DC [USA], June 20 (ANI): Disney has officially ended the seven-day-trial feature for its online video streaming service, Disney Plus, stating it no longer needs to dangle freebies for luring customers.

"We continue to test and evaluate different marketing, offers and promotions to grow Disney Plus. The service was set at an attractive price-to-value proposition that we believe delivers a compelling entertainment offering on its own," a representative of the company told Variety in a statement.

According to Variety, Disney Plus had globally signed up around 54.5 million subscribers in just a span of six months ever since its launch.

The move comes ahead of the premiere of 'Hamilton', a movie based on Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit musical, which will premiere on July 3.

Disney Plus is a streaming service for TV shows and movies from entertainment brands like Pixar, Disney, Marvel and Star Wars. (ANI)

