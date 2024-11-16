Los Angeles [US], November 16 (ANI): Disney has removed an untitled 'Star Wars' movie from 2026 release slate.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the Star Wars film was earlier supposed to be released on December 18, 2026. However, now 'Ice Age 6' will move into its spot.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 18': Salman Khan Confronts Ashneer Grover Over Past Remarks, Asks the Entrepreneur 'Yeh Doglapan Kya Hai?' (Watch Video).

Details of the Star Wars film that was initially set for that date had not been disclosed.

Disney announced last week that Simon Kinberg had been brought on to write and produce a Star Wars trilogy.

Also Read | Suresh Sangaiah Passes Away: Everything You Need To Know About the Director of 'Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu'.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy will also produce the trilogy, with sources telling The Hollywood Reporter at the time that the films would involve new characters and would not be a continuation of the previous Skywalker Saga that spanned Episodes 1 through 9 of the sci-fi film franchise.

Daisy Ridley's character Rey Skywalker is the focus of a different Star Wars movie that is actively in the works from director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. This project was first mentioned at Star Wars Celebration in London in April 2023.

Recently at D23 Brazil last week that Ice Age 6 is in production, with Ray Romano, Queen Latifah and John Leguizamo reprising their voice roles. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)