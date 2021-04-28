Washington [US], April 28 (ANI): DJ Khaled on Tuesday announced the arrival of his 12th self-titled album 'Khaled Khaled' that will be released on Friday, via We the Best Music, Epic and Roc Nation.

The 45-year-old DJ took to Twitter and made the announcement with respect to his upcoming album.

"ALBUM 100% DONE! ITS TIME. I TOLD MY TEAM LETS PUSH THE BUTTON! #KHALEDKHALED THIS FRIDAY APRIL 30TH!", Khaled shared with an alarm-clock emoji.

He promised the album cover next and he delivered, sharing the art on Instagram.

"This my name. This is my legacy. This my COVER. Time to bring MORE LIGHT. I have a gift for the world. I can't wait to share it with you. Let's talk tomorrow, are you available?? I couldn't post any pictures of this gift I had to sign an NDA," Khaled captioned the post.

The cover art features Khaled alongside his two sons: Asahd and Aalam.

As per by The Hollywood Reporter, DJ Khaled whose real name is Khaled Mohamed Khaled, jumped for joy (and into his pool) last week when two famous Justins -- Justin Bieber and Justin Timberlake -- tried FaceTiming him after submitting their vocals for the upcoming record.

On Monday, he announced Khaled Khaled was "99.1% DONE" in a one-minute clip featuring a choir singing behind him as he preached the good news about his forthcoming LP.

"Khaled Khaled is coming. It's special. I worked my whole career, I worked my whole life, and I'm just getting started. But to make this album... was... God's hands all over it. Be great but be grateful. And remember, the light is love and God is love. When it's dark, be the sun. I am Khaled Khaled, child of God," he declared.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 'I'm The One' artist confirmed in the comments section of Meek Mill's "#ZONE" Instagram picture from the recording studio that he received the rapper's vocals as well. "Facts ! Vocals is in! KHALED KHALED coming [soon]," he wrote on Monday.

Last July, DJ Khaled sent two top 10 singles to the Billboard Hot 100 with the help of Drake: '"Popstar,' which peaked at No. 3 on the chart, and 'Greece,' which reached No. 8.

"As people that are two music execs, two guys that make music, two guys that put out albums, two guys that are bosses and CEOS, we relate to each other in a great way meaning IT'S BIG. If I come to Drake like, 'Let's do something,' in his head, he's already saying that 'Khaled isn't doing just anything.' That's how I look at Drake too, because everything he do is big," he told Billboard in an interview last year. (ANI)

