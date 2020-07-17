New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Record producer DJ Khaled has collaborated with rapper Drake for their new songs 'Popstar' and 'Greece' that got released on Friday midnight.

The official music video of the two tracks was on the YouTube handle of DJ Khaled.

He announced the release of the music videos on Instagram, and wrote: "GREECE POPSTAR DJ KHALED FEAT. @champagnepapiTHE 2 KEYS THE 2 ANTHEMSOUT NOW EVERYWHERE!!"

Upon the release, 'Popstar' has garnered more than 1 lakh views, while 'Greece' has over 2 lakh viewers.

Media personality Khaled has been teasing his followers about the collaborations on social media for the past week by sharing brief snippets of the video.

This is not the first time that the duo has teamed up together. Khaled and Drake have given a number of tracks over the years, including hits like I'm on One, To the Max, For Free, and others. (ANI)

