Washington [US], March 23 (ANI): Dolly Parton is getting ready to turn her life story into a musical project! The country music star recently shared that she has pondered doing a musical biopic or theatre production telling the story of her career.

During a recent interview on the radio show 'Mr. Nashville Speaks', Parton said she was in talks about potentially adapting her life story into a musical biopic, reported Variety.

Also Read | Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac Reveals the Key to Playing a Superhero Struggling With Dissociative Identity Disorder.

"I do intend someday to be on Broadway, but I'm thinking now that I might do my life story as a feature," she told the show's host Larry Ferguson.

She added, "Maybe possibly even a musical feature, so we're in talks about that."

Also Read | Salman Khan Panvel Farmhouse Case: Mumbai Court Rejects the Actor's Plea for Gag Order on His NRI Neighbour From the US.

Parton revealed that before the COVID-19 pandemic began, she and her team were discussing the possibility of a Broadway musical adaptation with producers. However, the pandemic's onset caused conversations to be delayed, and she ultimately changed her mind.

However, the music icon and philanthropist has not given up hope on seeing it come to life.

Parton previously gave hope to other actors, saying that the project would need several women to portray her throughout her long career, showcasing her journey perfectly.

"We'd probably have to have -- as long as my career has been -- like, a little Dolly and a middle Dolly and then the older one," she said in a 2021 interview with Southern Living magazine.

"I love Kristin Chenoweth. She's just absolutely fantastic," Dolly shared, revealing she had the 53-year-old actor in mind for her Broadway project. "I thought she'd be an ideal person to do that," she added.

Although a potential biopic on the music legend might be a long time away, Parton herself will be seen in a film soon. The star will feature in the upcoming film adaptation of 'Run, Rose, Run,' the novel she co-wrote with popular author James Patterson.

Parton and Patterson are also producing the movie along with Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)