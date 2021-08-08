Los Angeles, Aug 8 (PTI) Actors Dominic Fike, Minka Kelly and musical artiste Demetrius 'Lil Meech' Flenory Jr are set to star in the second season of the acclaimed HBO series "Euphoria".

Revolving around a group of teenagers, an official synopsis of "Euphoria" says the show "follows a group of high school students as they navigate drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love and friendship". It is based on a 2012 Israeli miniseries of the same name created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin.

The first season of the show stars Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, and Maude Apatow.

Fike told Variety exclusively that his character is a "homie" who hangs out with Rue and Jules, played by Zendaya and Schafer.

Lil Meech, who is set to make his acting debut with the series, also described his character as a "degenerate" who reminds him of his younger self.

"Euphoria" began filming again earlier this year for its long-anticipated season two. It also stars Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Sydney Sweeney, Eric Dane, Algee Smith, and Austin Abrams.

The series is directed by Augustine Frizzell and written by Sam Levinson.

Late last year, the show put out two bonus episodes -- "Trouble Don't Last Always" and "F**k Anyone Who's Not A Sea Blob", which earned "Euphoria" three Emmy nominations.

For her performance as Rue, a recovering teenage drug addict struggling to find her place in the world, Zendaya became the youngest winner of the Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series.

Zendaya, Levinson, Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan, rapper Drake, Future the Prince, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Leshem, Levin, Tmira Yardeni, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokady and Gary Lennon executive produce the series, with Will Greenfield serving as a co-executive producer.

The second season of the show is expected to premiere in late 2021 or early 2022. PTI

