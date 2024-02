Moviegoers have been eagerly awaiting the female protagonist in Farhan Akhtar's highly anticipated film Don 3. Farhan has revealed that Kiara Advani is joining the cast of Don 3 opposite Ranveer Singh. The director of the movie took to Instagram to make the announcement. He captioned it, "Welcome to the Don universe @kiaraaliaadvani #Don3." Soon after Farhan shared the post, industry friends flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. Zoya Akhtar dropped heart emojis. Don 3: Farhan Akhtar Introduces Kiara Advani as Female Lead Opposite Ranveer Singh (Watch Video).

Shibani Dandekar dropped the dancing girl and heart emojis. Earlier in August 2023, Farhan revealed that Ranveer Singh will be the new Don in the third film of the hit franchise with a special announcement video. In the teaser, Ranveer is seen seated in a building with his back to the camera. He lights up a cigarette, introduces himself as Don, and then turns to face the camera. He wears a leather jacket and matching pants for the dapper look and accessorizes it with leather boots and matching sunglasses. Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan played the character in the earlier versions. An official announcement for the remaining cast of Don 3 is still awaited. Don 3: Ranveer Singh Replaces Shah Rukh Khan As Iconic Gangster in Farhan Akhtar's Next (Watch Video).

Kiara Advani's Post On Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies)

The Don series has always been associated with compelling stories, exhilarating action, and unforgettable moments. Don starred Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Boman Irani in prominent roles. The film was released in 2006 and won Best Asian Film at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival. Later, its sequel was released in 2011 and was declared a hit. Actor Hrithik Roshan was seen in a special appearance role in Don 2. Farhan's directorial was a remake of 1978's Don, featuring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. A new era of Don will begin in 2025.