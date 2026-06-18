Entertainment News | Doraemon to Make Big-screen Debut in India on Oct 2 with Underwater Adventure Film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 (ANI): One of the world's most popular animated characters is heading to Indian cinemas this year, with 'Doraemon the Movie: New Nobita and the Castle of the Undersea Devil' set for a nationwide theatrical release on October 2.

The film will be brought to Indian audiences by TV Asahi and PVR INOX Pictures and will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Based on the original manga by Fujiko F. Fujio, the movie follows Doraemon, Nobita and their friends on an underwater adventure centred on friendship, courage and discovery.

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An official Instagram page, "Doraemon Movie India," has also been launched to share updates and promotional material related to the film ahead of its October release.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DZsCKJqvgo1/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

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As part of the rollout, Doraemon will make a public appearance at CORE, a pop culture festival organised by BWO at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on June 20 and 21. The event will feature a dedicated Doraemon zone with themed installations, interactive activities, photo opportunities and a character inflatable.

The film's India release marks the first time a Doraemon movie will receive a wide theatrical rollout in the country after the franchise built a strong following through television broadcasts over the years.

For many Indians, Doraemon has been a constant companion growing up. The iconic blue robotic cat has entertained audiences on television for more than 20 years, becoming a favorite among both kids and adults. Now, with the franchise arriving in cinemas, longtime fans have a chance to see one of Doraemon's adventures unfold on the big screen for the first time. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)