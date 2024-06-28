Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): Get ready for a paternity pandemonium! The trailer for Dharma Productions' latest comedy, 'Bad Newz,' just dropped, and it promises a side-splitting ride.

This quirky film takes a hilarious detour from the usual rom-com tropes, diving into the chaotic world of heteropaternal superfecundation--yes, that's a fancy way of saying two dads, one mom, and one bun in the oven!

Also Read | 'Kalki 2898 AD': Yash Lauds Nag Ashwin's Sci-Fi Film Starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, Calls It a 'Visual Spectacle'.

The trailer stars Bollywood heartthrobs Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk as two men on very different paths to fatherhood.

Enter Triptii Dimri, the firecracker caught in the middle of this unexpected double paternity.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Neeraj Goyat Calls Sana Sultan 'Fake' After Getting Evicted From Show, Opens Up on Plans To Collaborate With Akshay Kumar.

The movie will also star Neha Dhupia as per the trailer.

The clip hints at a whirlwind of confusion, hilarious misunderstandings, and the undeniable chemistry between the lead trio.

From hospital mix-ups to awkward family dinners, the trailer is a laugh-a-minute preview.

The trailer also features a remix version of 'Mere mehboob mere sanam,' from the 1998 hit comedy-action film 'Duplicate' starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Sonali Bendre in the lead roles.

The audience can see Vicky Kaushal, struggling to come to terms with his new reality. Whereas Ammy Virk, brings his signature brand of humour to the table.

And Dimri holds her own, playing the bewildered yet determined woman at the center of it all.

'Bad Newz' takes a fresh spin on the genre, promising an emotional rollercoaster laced with rib-tickling humour.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film seems to be a successor to the 2019 hit 'Good Newwz,' that starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.

'Bad Newz' is slated to hit theatres on July 19. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)