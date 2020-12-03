Los Angeles, Dec 3 (PTI) Filmmaker Doug Liman's heist thriller "Lockdown", set during a pandemic, has been acquired for streamer HBO Max.

Warner Bros Pictures has bagged the worldwide rights for the movie in deal with AGC Studios, reported Deadline.

Shooting for the movie is currently underway in London and the studio plans to release it as HBO Max Original in early 2021.

Set against the backdrop of the Covid-19 lockdown, the film will feature actors Anne Hathaway and Chewitel Eijofor as a sparring couple who call a truce to attempt a high-risk, high-stakes jewellery heist at one of the world's most exclusive department store, Harrods.

The cast also includes Ben Stiller, Stephen Merchant, Ben Kingsley, Mindy Kaling, Dulee Hill, Jazmyn Simons and Mark Gatiss.

Screenwriter Steven Knight, known for his work on films like "The Hundred-Foot Journey", "The Girl in the Spider''s Web", and TV series "Peaky Blinders", has penned the project.

PJ van Sandwijk is producing with Alison Winter and Michael Lesslie.

Executive producers are Stuart Ford, Miguel Palos Jr, Alastair Burlingham, Liman and Knight. PTI

