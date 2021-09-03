Washington [US], September 3 (ANI): Grammy-winning star Drake's new album 'Certified Lover Boy' has just dropped and appears like he just mocked rapper Kanye West for apparently revealing his Toronto address last month.

Seems like the feud between the two superstars- Drake and Kanye West will not end soon.

On Friday, Drake dropped his long-awaited album 'Certified Lover Boy', less than a week after Kanye's latest album, 'Donda'.

As per E! News, one 'Certified Lover Boy' track's lyrics called out Kanye for apparently sharing Drake's Toronto address publicly last month.

The call-out has been noticed on Drake's new song '7am On Bridle Path', the title of which seems to refer to Toronto's upscale Bridle Path neighbourhood where Drake has owned a home.

Drake sang, "You know the fourth level of jealousy is called media / Isn't that an ironic revelation? / Give that address to your driver, make it your destination / 'Stead of just a post out of desperation."

He continued on the track, "This me reaching the deepest state of my meditation / Why you over there trying to impress the nation?"

Hence, it is clear that Drake is not backing down from his longstanding tension with Kanye.

Among the fans to call out the lyrics was one individual who tweeted, "Drake telling Ye to come thru the crib since he posted the address on 7am On Bridle Path still got me howling."

Few minutes after the official album drop, fans chimed to twitter speculating that the lyrics sound to be Drake's reply to the ongoing feud.

A social media user tweeted, "Drake had to do this 7AM song like yesterday or some s--t [tears of joy emojis] at him talking about Ye posting his address."

"Crying at kanye thinking he did something by leaking drake's address while drake has a whole song named after his street," wrote another user.

As per E! News, Kanye has not publicly addressed the apparent reference yet. Kanye's reveal of the address was seen in a screenshot published by TMZ of a since-deleted Instagram post that seemingly shared Drake's residence on a maps app.

Following this Drake responded to Kanye on August 23 by sharing a video to his Instagram Story of himself driving and cracking up. Drake didn't mention Kanye by name in the post at that time, informed E! News.

Drake even appeared to refer the 'Donda' star as "burned out" on Trippie Redd's song 'Betrayal'. The lyrics said, "All these fools I'm beefin' that I barely know / Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go / Ye ain't changin' s--t for me, it's set in stone."

For the unversed, the two superstars had collaborated on the 2010 song 'Find Your Love', and they have never been on good terms since then.

Drake earlier accused Kanye of telling Pusha T about his newborn son, which Pusha denied back in 2018. In the same year, Kanye also expressed his unhappiness that Drake followed his then-wife Kim Kardashian on Instagram, as reported by E! News. (ANI)

