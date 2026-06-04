Entertainment News | Dressed in Traditional Purple Silk Saree, Janhvi Kapoor Seeks Divine Blessings for 'Peddi' at Tirumala Temple

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): Janhvi Kapoor marked the release of her latest film 'Peddi' with a spiritual visit to the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, undertaking a barefoot pilgrimage up the sacred Alipiri steps before offering prayers at the renowned shrine.

The actor visited the temple on the eve of Peddi's worldwide theatrical release on June 4.

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Janhvi was dressed in an elegant aubergine-purple silk saree featuring subtle gold zari weaving and delicate floral motifs. The saree was paired with a matching short-sleeved silk blouse with a deep V-neckline.

Completing the look, the actor wore traditional gold temple jewellery, including a statement choker necklace, matching jhumka earrings, gold bangles and a prominent gold kamarbandh. Her hair was styled in a classic half-up, half-down fashion with soft waves, while minimal makeup and a small bindi complemented the traditional ensemble.

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The temple visit coincided with a significant milestone in Janhvi's career as 'Peddi', her latest Telugu-language project opposite Ram Charan, officially released in theatres worldwide on June 4.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is a high-budget Telugu sports action drama that combines themes of sports, village identity and social justice. The film stars Ram Charan in the titular role alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani. The music has been composed by AR Rahman.

Set in a rural village in Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh, during the 1990s, the story follows Peddi, a gifted athlete skilled in cricket, wrestling and sprinting.

Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru and co-produced by Ishan Saksena, 'Peddi' was released in cinemas worldwide on June 4, 2026. (ANI)

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