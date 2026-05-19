Entertainment News | Duffer Brothers Reveal Billy Crudup Was Original Choice for Hopper in 'Stranger Things'

Washington [US], May 19 (ANI): The creators of Netflix's global hit series 'Stranger Things' have revealed that actor Billy Crudup was originally considered for the role of Chief Jim Hopper, a character ultimately played by David Harbour.

As reported by Deadline, the Duffer Brothers: Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, discussed the casting story in a recent interview, responding to a question from Harbour himself about how he landed the role.

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Harbour reflected on his uncertain place in the casting order, and said, "I'm pretty sure I was second choice, and I don't know who I was second choice to. Maybe I was third choice? But would you please answer the question of how I came to be cast as Chief Hopper, and who had to say no to allow me to do that wonderful, incredible role."

Addressing the question, Matt Duffer clarified the initial choice for the role and revealed, "No, it was Billy Crudup, which is a very different, like, everything happens for a reason, right? So it's like, once it kind of clicks into place... But yeah, Billy Crudup passed. I don't think he was doing much TV at the time."

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Ross Duffer further explained how Harbour ultimately secured the part, recalling the casting process, "And then David just, honestly, he just came in and one of our casting directors thought he could be great for the role. But he came and read and he just did one take. We weren't even there, we just saw the tape, and it was just so clear, instantly: This is Hopper. And we just cast him right then and there," as quoted by Deadline.

Since its debut in 2016, 'Stranger Things' became a breakout global phenomenon on Netflix, eventually concluding its five-season run in 2025. (ANI)

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