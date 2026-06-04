Entertainment News | Dulquer Salmaan Launches First Track of Jason Sanjay's Directorial 'Sigma'; Extends Best Wishes

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 4 (ANI): The first track of Jason Sanjay's debut directorial 'Sigma' is finally out, titled 'Sigma Style'. The song was launched by Dulquer Salmaan on Thursday.

Dulquer Salmaan shared the track in Telugu and Tamil on his X handle while extending his best wishes to the team. The song is sung by Thaman S, Smile Tupakeys and Mc Rude.

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"Happy to launch the first single of SIGMA. Sending my best wishes to dear Jason Sanjay & the entire team for a successful release and an incredible journey ahead," wrote Dulquer Salmaaan.

https://x.com/dulQuer/status/2062524996220801441

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Jason Sanjay is the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. The director recently announced the release date of the movie.

Starring Sundeep Kishan in the lead role, the film is slated to release in theatres worldwide on July 31. The movie is produced under the banner of Lyca Productions.

Jason Sanjay shared the release date of the movie in a collaboration post with Lyca Productions on his Instagram handle on Saturday.

In the poster, the actor was seen holding a shovel while staring at the camera. He wrote, "A high-stakes heist begins. SIGMA storms into theatres on July 31st. Gear up for the ultimate quest."

The music of the film is composed by Thaman S. As per the posters of the film, the movie is expected to be an action thriller based on a heist.

With this movie, Jason Sanjay is set to follow the footprints of his father actor Vijay, who is now serving as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

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