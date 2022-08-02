Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 (ANI): Actor Dulquer Salmaan has wished his co-star and 'Sita' Mrunal Thakur a happy birthday with the sweetest message on social media.

Dulquer Salmaan shared a video of twirling Mrunal on his Instagram handle. In the video, Dulquer looks casual as he wore a black shirt and jeans with black goggles and Mrunal looks beautiful as he sported a white gown with light makeup and open hair.

He penned a long note, which reads, "When I first heard the script of Sita Ramam neither did the film have a cast locked nor did it have a title. I knew Sita Mahalakshmi was one of the most special characters I've read and she had a face you imagined in a classic epic. You came on board the film and you gave her a face and life."

He added, "In our first meeting when you said "Macha are you ready" I knew we would have the best time making the film and be great friends. I watched through the toughest shoot days and challenging weather how you held onto your portrayal of Sita. What you've done as Sita is one for the ages and I think forever more to audiences you'll be synonymous with the name Sita Mahalakshmi."

"Thank you for being Sita to Ram. Cannot wait for August 5th where the world will watch Sita Ramam and fall in love with Sita Mahalakshmi. Wishing you the Happiest Birthday Sita Garu ! The film will be your best birthday present," he concluded.

To note, The 'Hey Sinamika' actor will play the role of Lieutenant Ram in the drama, while Mrunal will play his lady love, Sita Mahalakshmi. Apart from them, Rashmika Mandanna will also portray a crucial role in the flick.

'Sita Raman' is slated to release on August 5. It also stars Sumanth, Tharun Bhascker, Gautham Menon, Bhumika Chawla, Vennela Kishore and Murali Sharma. (ANI)

