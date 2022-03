Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7 (ANI): Actor Dulquer Salmaan's 'Salute' will not be released in theatres.

On Sunday night, Dulquer took to Instagram and informed his fans that the movie will be out on SonyLIV soon.

"SonyLIV and Wayfarer films are glad to come together to bring you #Salute directed by Roshan Andrews and written by Bobby-Sanjay.#SaluteOnSonyLIV #Salute #SonyLIV," he wrote.

Helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film features Dulquer as a cop, which is a first in his career. The screenwriter duo Bobby-Sanjay has written the script of the film.

'Salute' also marks Diana Penty's debut in the Malayalam film industry. (ANI)

