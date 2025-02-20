Washington [US], February 20 (ANI): Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve is trying to wrap up the shoot of the third instalment of his Dune movie series this summer.

The team is currently in pre-production and has been working behind the scenes to prepare for a summer launch. "June is too early, but summer is the goal, assuming critical factors are in place (talent availability, etc.)," according to sources, reported Deadline.

Also Read | 'Say Hello to Krith Tandon': Sachet-Parampara Aka Sachet Tandon and Parampara Tandon Reveal Baby Son's Name.

'Dune: Part Two', starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, grossed more than 700 million dollars at the global box office following its release last year. Both Dune and Dune: Part Two received Best Picture Oscar nominations. The third instalment will see Villeneuve complete the trilogy by adapting Frank Herbert's follow-up novel, Dune Messiah, which concludes Paul Atreides' saga.

In the novel, Paul "Muad'Dib" Atreides has ruled as Emperor for 12 years. By accepting the role of messiah to the Fremen, he has unleashed a jihad that has conquered most of the known universe. However, he is powerless to stop the lethal excesses of the religious juggernaut he has created. The title of the third film hasn't been set, as per the outlet.

Also Read | 'Bro Got Flashbacks': Netizens React to Tanmay Bhat's Subtle Dig at Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbdia's 'India's Got Latent' Controversy.

Villeneuve said the third instalment will follow Paul Atreides(a character in the film) as he navigates "the end of his journey."

Plans to turn Dune into a trilogy have long been a Villeneuve desire.

According to Deadline, however, before part three, he had high expectations from part two. "For me, this film is much better than Part One," Villeneuve said. "There's something more alive in it. There's a relationship to the characters. I was trying to reach for an intensity and a quality of emotions that I didn't reach with Part One and that I did reach with Part Two. I'm not saying the film is perfect, but I'm much more happy with Part Two than I was with Part One. I can not wait to share it with the fans and the moviegoers."

'Dune: Part Two' will see Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya return, joined by Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Lea Seydoux, Stellan Skarsgard and Javier Bardem, reported Deadline. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)