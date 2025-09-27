By Ujjwal Roy

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 27 (ANI): The Durga Puja festivities have commenced in Kolkata, with people already thronging to various pandals with their friends and families. Amid them, what stands out are the thematic decorations and unique concepts.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 19': Nehal Chudasama Returns After Weeklong Stay in Secret Room, Shatters Amaal Mallik's Ego by Praising Pranit More and Gaurav Khanna's Task Performance.

One such presentation came with Tridhara Akalbodhan's majestic theme of "Cholo Firi" - a deep and symbolic journey into the origins of art, culture, and spirituality of our ancient forefathers.

The theme is a vivid depiction of cave art, where every stroke and symbol will take visitors back to a time when early humans expressed their connection with nature, divinity, and life itself through paintings and carvings on cave walls.

Also Read | Vijay Rally Stampede: Sudden Crowd Surge and Chaos Leave 23 Dead, Several Injured at TVK Leader's Procession in Tamil Nadu's Karur (Watch Video).

This pandal is also an artistic representation of these ancient caves, where the walls are adorned with intricate drawings and symbols that narrate the story of man's first interaction with the divine.

The depiction merges the prehistoric art of cave painting with sacred shlokas and mantras, resonating through the atmosphere as if whispered by our ancestors themselves.

At the heart of this theme stands the eternal connection between Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu, and Goddess Kali, symbolising the cosmic cycle of creation, preservation, and destruction.

The powerful Shiv Tandav Stotra reverberates throughout the space, illustrating Lord Shiva in his dynamic and fierce Tandava dance - the dance of destruction and regeneration. His energy symbolises both the creator and the destroyer, reminding us of the impermanence of the material world and the constant flow of time.

Opposite Shiva, the powerful image of Lord Vishnu emerges as the preserver, embodying mercy, balance, and protection.

His presence reflects the harmony that sustains the universe and the duty of man to live in accordance with righteousness (Dharma).

Culminating this triad is Goddess Kali, the fierce embodiment of Shakti (power), representing the victory of good over evil.

Her fierce yet compassionate presence signifies the annihilation of darkness, ignorance, and injustice, heralding the dawn of knowledge and enlightenment.

The ancient shlokas etched onto the cave walls are not mere decorations but sacred mantras passed down through generations, a testimony to our forefathers' devotion, their prayers to the cosmos, and their belief in the cyclical nature of existence.

These chants create a sacred space where every visitor feels connected to the primal rhythm of the universe.

Karan Rajak, one of the members of Tridhara Akalbodhan, echoed the significance of the theme, saying that the cave sculptures symbolise the preservation of art from generations.

"This year's theme is Cholo Firi. In ancient times, our ancestors were the masters of art, and they preserved their art with cave art and sculptures in the mountains. With Cave arts, they can transcend generations. We wanted to showcase the art practice of our ancestors which has been preserved for generations. We used no colour in the pandal," said Karan Rajak while talking to ANI.

Through this theme, Tridhara Akalbodhan invites people to "Cholo Firi" with the message of "Let us return to our roots, explore the profound wisdom of our ancestors, and rediscover the power of art as a medium that transcends time and connects us all. The juxtaposition of the ancient cave."

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur.

Hindu mythology holds that the goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees.

In 2025, Durga Puja begins on September 28 (Shashthi) and concludes on October 2 (Vijayadashami). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)