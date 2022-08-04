New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Filmmaking duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK have entered into a creative partnership with Netflix to develop and produce projects for the video streaming subscription service.

Raj and DK will also be the show-runners and directors of Netflix's upcoming comedy crime thriller series, Guns & Gulaabs -- a story of love and innocence in a world of crime, Netflix said in a statement.

The duo also produced one of the most critically acclaimed films of last year, the Telugu film 'Cinema Bandi', currently streaming on Netflix.

"With an impressive slate of cult films, blockbusters, and premium shows, Raj & DK are undoubtedly one of India's finest and most successful creators," it said.

The dynamic duo has mastered distinct genre mash-ups with their quirky style, creating extraordinary stories that have won both critical acclaim and commercial success.

Sharing details about the partnership, Monika Shergill, VP-Content, Netflix India, said, "Raj & DK are one of the most original creative voices in the country. Along with their unique and ingenious storytelling style, they are also a powerhouse studio."

The partnership will bring superlative entertainment to Netflix members around the world, Shergill said.

Raj & DK said, "Netflix is a pioneer in the streaming space backed by its unstinting, passionate support for filmmaking and filmmakers. We are looking forward to creating big, unique stories and challenging ourselves to push the storytelling into exciting and fresh spaces."

