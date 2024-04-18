Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) attached properties valued at Rs 97.79 crore belonging to Raj Kundra under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

ED attached the flats in Mumbai, Pune of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra and equity shares.

Also Read | Trouble for Shilpa Shetty: ED Attaches Flat in Juhu, Assets Worth Over Rs 97 Crore Belonging to Actress and Her Husband Raj Kundra in Bitcoin Scam Case.

In response to these developments, Raj Kundra's team has shared a statement from Prashant Patil, the counsel representing Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra.

Prashant Patil has reiterated their commitment to adhering to the due process of law.

Also Read | Tanvi The Great: Anupam Kher Wraps Up Lansdowne Schedule of His Directorial Film (Watch Video).

He emphasized, "We shall follow the due process of law and take necessary steps as prescribed under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act to protect the liberty and property of my clients."

Patil also stated, "On the face of it, there is no prima facie case made out against my clients Mr Raj Kundra and Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra."

Expressing confidence in the judicial system, Patil affirmed, "We have complete faith in the Honourable Judiciary. I believe when we make our fair representation before the Honourable Enforcement Directorate, even the investigation agencies may grant justice to us. We have faith in the fair investigation. We stand committed to cooperate with the authorities as and when required."

The ED's investigation stemmed from multiple FIRs filed by the Maharashtra Police and Delhi Police against various individuals and entities involved in a Bitcoin Ponzi scam. The scam allegedly collected significant funds from the public under false promises of high returns, concealing ill-gotten gains in obscure online wallets.

According to the ED, Raj Kundra received 285 Bitcoins from the mastermind of the scam, Amit Bhardwaj, for setting up a Bitcoin mining farm in Ukraine. These Bitcoins were sourced from proceeds of crime collected from investors. Despite the deal not materializing, Kundra is allegedly still in possession of these Bitcoins, valued at over Rs. 150 crore.

Earlier arrests have been made in connection with the scam, with individuals presently in judicial custody, while the main accused remain absconding. The ED had previously attached properties worth Rs 69 crore in this case. Further investigation is ongoing. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)