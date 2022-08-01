Mumbai, Aug 1 (PTI) "Ek Villain Returns" has collected Rs 24 crore in box office collections in its opening weekend, the makers said on Monday.

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Balaji Telefilms and T-Series, the action thriller released on July 29. It stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.

Also Read | Udaariyaan Spoiler Update: Tejo Learns That Her Pregnancy Is Complicated; Fateh Gets Stunned!.

In a media statement T-Series said, "The audience has spoken, there's no stopping the love for #EkVillainReturns at the box office, with a massive Rs 23.54 cr. Total weekend number."

"Ek Villain Returns" raised Rs 7.05 crore at the ticket window on the day of its release, followed by Rs 7.47 crore on day two. According to the makers, it earned Rs 9.02 crore on day three, taking its box office total to Rs 23.54 crore.

Also Read | Mrunal Thakur Birthday: Dulquer Salmaan Pens Heart-Touching Wish for Sita Ramam Co-Star, Shares Video of Dancing With the Actress - WATCH.

The film is a follow-up to the 2014 original of the same name, also directed by Suri.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)