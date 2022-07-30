Mumbai, Jul 30 (PTI) John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor-starrer "Ek Villain Returns" has raised Rs 7.05 crore in India on the first day of it's theatrical release, the makers announced Saturday.

The Mohit Suri-directed action thriller is a follow-up to the 2014 original of the same name.

In a media statement, film production company T-Series said "'Ek Villain Returns' opens with a strong start at the box office, raking an impressive Rs 7.05 crore nett on day one in India."

The film, also featuring Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria, is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

