Mumbai, Apr 6 (PTI) Producer Ekta Kapoor on Tuesday announced the second season of "The Verdict" series, which will chronicle the story of the 1975 Emergency imposed by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The first season was titled "The Verdict – State vs Nanavati" and featured actors Manav Kaul, Elli AvrRam, Sumeet Vyas and Viraf Patel.

The show, which premiered on ALT Balaji and ZEE5 in 2019, followed the 1959 Indian judiciary case of KM Nanavati v State of Maharashtra, where a Naval Commander was tried for the murder of his wife's lover.

Kapoor took to Instagram and shared that the upcoming season is based on two books, "Emergency Retold" by author Kuldip Nayar and "The Case that Shook India: The Verdict That Led to the Emergency", penned by activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan.

"Time for 'Verdict2. The People v/s Indira Gandhi.' A woman of worth admiration and critique. Our most ambitious story to tell. Based on these in-depth stellar books," the producer captioned the post.

The Emergency was imposed by Gandhi for a 21-month period from 1975 to 1977, when curbs were imposed on the fundamental rights of citizens.

Further details about the show are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)