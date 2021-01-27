New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Soon after launching the cinema collective- 'Indian Women Rising', Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, and Ruchikaa Kapoor announced their inaugural project with Karishma Dev Dube directorial 'Bittu', the trailer of which has been released on its official YouTube page on Wednesday.

Kapoor, Monga, Khurrana has chosen the Student Academy Awardee 'Bittu' as their first project to promote and shine the spotlight on the film as it runs the race for Oscars in the Short Film Category.

Bittu, a heartwarming story has had a stellar festival run with more than 18 festivals and multiple wins. Having screened at the BFI London Film Festival, Telluride, Palm Springs Shortfest, HollyShorts (where Karishma won the best director award) Bittu also came to India with Dharamshala International Film Festival.

Selecting 'Bittu' as the maiden project under 'Indian Women Rising', the trio of Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, and Ruchikaa Kapoor is determined to support empowering story presented by Karishma Dev Dube donning the director's hat, Shreya Dev Dube as the cinematographer and Mary Evangelista who produced the film.

Based on a true story, Bittu is a short film about a close friendship between two girls, eclipsed by an accidental poisoning at school. From casting real children amongst the valleys of the Himalayas to shooting against the backdrop of the mountains, the film offers a visually aesthetic as well as an authentic experience, to its viewers.

The cinema collective 'Indian Women Rising' aims at discovering Indian female talent in cinema and expand its scope of marketing, sales, and distribution beyond the demographical boundaries. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)