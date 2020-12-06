Washington [US], December 6 (ANI): American talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and her life partner Portia de Rossi will be neighbours with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after snapping up Dennis Miller's beautiful Montecito estate for USD 49 million, according to a report.

According to Page Six, the deal makes the compound one of the priciest ever sold in the area, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Also Read | [Exclusive] Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni Reacts to Nikki Tamboli's Eviction From Salman Khan's Reality Show, Says 'She Was One of the Best Players'.

Comedian and political commentator Miller and his wife, Carolyn Espley-Miller, a former model, have lived on the estate since 2006.

As reported by Page Six, the property features three plots which are a combined four acres, and includes a South African Cape Dutch-style main building, a barn and a large lily pond.

Also Read | Salma Agha's Daughter Zara Khan Files a Complaint Against Woman Who Send Her Death Threats Online.

DeGeneres and de Rossi are longtime property owners in the ritzy neighbourhood, having just sold a different home for USD 33.3 million.

Page Six has reported that Montecito's other newest denizens are Markle and Prince Harry. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)