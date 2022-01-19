Washington [US], January 19 (ANI): NBC and Ellen DeGeneres will not be teaming up again for the next season of 'Ellen's Game of Games'.

The series, which has aired on the network for four seasons, has been cancelled, Variety has confirmed.

Also Read | Lata Mangeshkar Health Update: Veteran Singer Still in ICU, Doctors Say Trying Best for Her Recovery.

This coincides with the conclusion of the comedian's award-winning daytime talk show, slated to end this upcoming spring with Season 19.

DeGeneres served as host and executive producer of the one-hour alternative series, which included supersized versions of some of the most popular games from 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'.

Also Read | Gaspard Ulliel Dies at 37 in Skiing Accident; French Actor Was Set to Appear in Marvel’s Moon Knight Series.

The series also features Stephen 'tWitch' Boss who, with DeGeneres, oversaw the contestants playing different games over four rounds. The winner of each round advanced to the 'Know or Go' stage, and the winner of that round proceeded to 'Hot Hands' for a chance to win a USD 100,000 cash prize.

The move to end the spinoff series isn't entirely surprising, given that DeGeneres' current contract ends this year.

DeGeneres launched her groundbreaking daytime show in 2003, five years after she appeared on the cover of Time magazine to come out as lesbian, and the comedian became the top name in daytime chat syndication after Oprah Winfrey left the scene in 2011.

Viewership for DeGeneres' many NBC shows waned over the past couple of years, partly because of her soured reputation after allegations of fostering a toxic workplace including racist behaviour, intimidation, poor treatment and pay reduction. Outrage among fans and the show's crew members led to the termination of three top producers on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show': executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman II, and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman.

'Ellen's Game of Games' is executive produced by DeGeneres, Leman and Glavin, as well as Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, Derek Westervelt, Daniel Norris, Noah Bonnett and Jeff Kleeman. It is produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted and Alternative Television in association with Telepictures and A Very Good Production. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)