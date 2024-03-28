YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, who was released on bail earlier this month in a snake venom case, posted pictures on Thursday of his visit to Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple. In the photo, Elvish can be seen paying obeisance with his friends. Elvish Yadav Shares a Glimpse of His Visit to the Siddhivinayak Temple Post Bail in Snake Venom-Rave Party Case (See Pic).

He also shared pictures with his family on Instagram, including his parents, grandparents, and other relatives, captioning it as, "My Backbone." Elvish Yadav Spotted in Mumbai for First Time After Bail; YouTuber Takes Selfies With Fans (Watch Video).

Elvish Yadav Visits Siddhivinayak Temple

Elvish Yadav Poses With Family

Elvish was granted bail by Gautam Buddha Nagar District Court five days after his arrest. He was arrested on March 17 by the police along with five others and all were charged under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and Section 120A (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Later, the police arrested two more suspects in the case, identified as Ishwar and Vinay, both residents of Haryana and said to be known to Elvish. An FIR was registered against six people, including Elvish Yadav, at Noida's Sector 49 police station for allegedly supplying snake venom suspected to be used as a recreational drug at a rave party in Noida. The case was later transferred from Noida's Sector 49 police station to Sector 20 police station. (ANI)

