Washington [US], February 14 (ANI): 'Emilia Perez' star Karla Sofia Gascon may not be attending the BAFTA Film Awards after her racially insensitive social media posts went viral.

She is nominated for Leading Actress at the BAFTAs but is not on a guest list for the night, suggesting that the transgender Spanish performer will skip Sunday's ceremony, reported Deadline.

She was the first openly trans actress to be nominated for a BAFTA Film Award.

Gascon has already missed the Critics Choice Awards, PGA Awards, and the Goya Awards.

Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez are expected to be in London for the Royal Festival Hall event, as per the outlet.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on February 1, Gascon addressed her controversial comments, alongside an apology for her previous posts, which have sparked backlash for containing Islamophobic, anti-Black, and other derogatory remarks.

The 52-year-old actress reflected on her personal growth and sought forgiveness for her past actions, insisting that her words were taken out of context and misunderstood.

In a statement last week, Gascon effectively withdrew from the awards trail, saying that she wanted to let the work do the talking. Gascon said she hopes "my silence will allow the film to be appreciated for what it is," adding, "I sincerely apologize to everyone who has been hurt along the way," as per Deadline.

Other nominees expected to attend the BAFTA Film Awards include Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo for Wicked, Timothee Chalamet for A Complete Unknown, and Colman Domingo for Sing Sing.

Guest presenters will include Mark Hamill, who could play a role in giving Star Wars co-star Warwick Davis his BAFTA Fellowship. Pamela Anderson and Lupita Nyong'o will also hand out prizes. Performers on the night will include Take That and Jeff Goldblum, who will play piano for the In Memoriam section, according to Deadline.

David Tennant is hosting the BAFTA Film Awards for the second consecutive year. The ceremony will be broadcast on Sunday, February 16. (ANI)

