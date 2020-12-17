Los Angeles, Dec 17 (PTI) Actor Emily Beecham has been roped in to feature in Netflix's anticipated European series "1899".

The show hails from German writer-director-producers Baran Bo Odar and Jantje Friese, creators of the streamer's hit supernatural series "Dark", reported Deadline.

The new drama will revolve around a migrant steamship heading from London to New York. When the passengers discover another migrant boat adrift, their journey descends into a horrifying nightmare.

The eight-episode show will be multilingual but primarily in English. Beecham, who won Cannes Best Actress 2019 award for "Little Joe", is the first name aboard for the lavishly-mounted period horror series.

"1899" is expected to go on floors from spring next year.

Netflix, the producers and Beecham's representatives declined to comment.

