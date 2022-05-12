Washington [US], May 12 (ANI): Actor Emily Blunt will be seen headlining David Yates' directorial 'Pain Hustlers'.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, 'Pain Hustlers' tells the story of a high school dropout who lands a job with a failing pharmaceutical startup in a Florida strip mall. She catapults the company into the high life and finds herself at the center of a criminal conspiracy with deadly consequences.

Also Read | Top Gun: Maverick Review - Tom Cruise's Film Declared the 'Most Satisfying Summer Action Movie' by Critics.

Wells Tower has written the script of the project, which will go on floors on August 22.

'Pain Hustlers' is produced by Lawrence Grey through his Grey Matter Productions banner and Wychwood Pictures. (ANI)

Also Read | Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Viral Pic From the Sets of Their Next is a Treat For Fans.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)