Washington D.C. [USA], June 24 (ANI): American model, actor Emily Ratajkowski is soaring the temperature on Instagram with her new blonde look.

According to Page Six, the 29-year-old model, shocked fans on Tuesday when she revealed that she dyed her signature brown hair blonde.

Ratajkowski said in a statement, "I've never coloured my hair or changed the length significantly in my entire life!"

"I just celebrated my birthday and am so happy to be coming out of quarantine with a fresh new look. Beauty is meant to be fun and expressive and this is definitely, hands down, the most fun I've ever had with my look before."

The star may have a new look, but she's not giving up her signature style.

Ratajkowski enjoyed her "day 1 as a blondie" wearing nothing but Keds sneakers and a black bikini from her Inamorata line.

Earlier, the actor shared a brief video of herself showing off her new 'do.

With the video hitting Instagram, Ratajkowski received a handful of compliments from fans, such as one that said she'd look good "Blonde, brunette, bald [or] whatever."

"She can do both," noted another. (ANI)

